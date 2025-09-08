- Date/time: Sep 12
- Venue: The Westin
- Phone: 704-323-7067
- Address: 601 S College St, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28202
Whitney M Young Jr Awards Gala
Friday Sept 12 6pm
The Westin Charlotte
