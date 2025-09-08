Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Whitney M Young Jr Awards Gala

Add to Calendar
Whitney M Young JR Awards Gala
  • Date/time: Sep 12
  • Venue: The Westin
  • Phone: 704-323-7067
  • Address: 601 S College St, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28202

Whitney M Young Jr Awards Gala
Friday Sept 12 6pm
The Westin Charlotte

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
Local

Shaq Thompson Puts $10.7M CLT Mansion on Market After Panthers Exit

Delicious Fettuccine Pasta with Rich Tomato Cream Sauce and Cheese Garnish Served in a Stylish Bowl, Perfect for Any Italian Cuisine Lover's Delight
Local

Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

Lifestyle

The Connection Between Brain Science and Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Create a Rhythm of Fasting | Ericaism

Lifestyle

Take Command Of Your Thinking | Dr. Willie Jolley

Education

Black U Of Cincinnati Students Preserve Tradition After AACRC Closure

Lifestyle

Ricky Dillard’s “Choirmaster 2”: Faith, Fire, and Future Leaders

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close