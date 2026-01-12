Pastor Ernest Young III’s of St. Luke Fellowship Church in Salters, South Carolina has spanned more than 25 years since receiving the call to preach God’s Word. He is a graduate of Oral Roberts University and is the founder of Victorious Faith Ministries Radio Program. Other outreaches include prison ministry, street ministry, and feeding the homeless. Pastor Ernest Young III travels, sharing the Word of God in the power of the Holy Spirit.



Victorious Faith Ministries’ (VFM) mission is reaching the lost at any cost with the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ and maturing believers in fulfilling the Will of God for their lives. This ministry’s passion is empowering God’s people in prayer, seeking God’s guidance, and growing in their relationship with Jesus Christ. The ministry motto is “God’s first, others second, and you last.”