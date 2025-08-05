Tye Tribett We Outside Tour

- Date/time: Oct 28
- Venue: Ovens Auditorium
- Address: 2900 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28205
Tye Tribbett – We Outside Tour
With special guests Mike Todd, Kierra Sheard & BRIANNA
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte on 10/28
