Join Praise 100.9 At The Taste Of Charlotte

Charlotte Skyline
  • Date/time: Jun 8, 10:00am to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Taste of Charlotte
  • Address: Charlotte, NC

Join Radio One Charlotte at the Taste of Charlotte main stage at 6pm on June 8th for a Family Dance Party CLT showcase. Matt Harris and Liz Luda from MIX 107.9 and DJ Ace from the 102.5 The Block will host a celebration of music and movement featuring some of the area’s favorite dance groups and YOU… in the biggest electric slide line dance that Tryon Steet has ever seen. Let’s get hyped to support Family Dance Party CLT benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association. 

 

Check out all the #FamilyDancePartyCLT  videos on our socials and support with a contribution:


http://bit.ly/2024-FamilyDancePartyCLT

