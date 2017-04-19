Bill O’ Reilly Is Out On Fox News

I think we all saw this coming. You cannot make inappropriate statements and get accuse of sexual harassment and think you get to keep your job.

Bill O’ Reilly….you’re not invincible sir.

If you haven’t heard, longtime Fox News Anchor and host of The O’Reilly Factor, Bill O’ Reilly has been let go of his position at Fox News. The news came down early Wednesday afternoon after O’ Reilly had been loomed with accusations of sexual harassment among women Fox News employees.

According to NY Times, 21st Century Fox, the parent company released this statement after the news of his firing was announced,

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

