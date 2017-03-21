11-Year-Old Literacy Advocate Promotes Books For Black Boys

Another African-American child is vigorously advocating for the availability of books in which Black children can see themselves.
Sidney Keys III, an 11-year-old from St. Louis, launched his own reading club for boys, called Books N Bros, St. Louis Public Radio reports.
“Books N Bros is a book club for boys, and we read books and African-American literature because every time I go to the library at my school, there aren’t many African-American literature books there,” he told the radio station.
Sidney’s inspirational moment came during a visit to EyeSeeMe, a bookstore that promotes African-American children’s literature, said Sidney’s mother, Winnie Caldwell.
She recorded a video of Sidney in the bookstore that went viral, attracting more than 63,000 viewers and shared more than 1,700 times.
[Insert Facebook video]
Caldwell summed up the experience, from St. Louis Public Radio:
“He hadn’t seen [a bookstore] like that before and I certainly never had, so he was making himself comfortable on the floor, reading a book. … When you get to a point when he is 11 years old and it was so shocking for him to relate to someone on the cover in a positive aspect rather than it be some negative urban story we see a lot. I would like to make sure he sees himself in being whatever he can be.”
That led Sidney to create a book club so that others could share his experience. Books N Bros targets boys 8-10 years old from all backgrounds.
“We specifically reach out to boys around ages 8-10 because that is statistically the age they stop reading — we wanted to combat that,” Caldwell explained.
For a monthly membership fee of $20, they receive a book, worksheets and a snack during meetings at EyeSeeMe. A Black male mentor meets with the boys at each meeting.
Looking to the future, Sidney envisions a Books N Bros club in cities across the nation.
SOURCE: St. Louis Public Radio
SEE ALSO:
11-Year-Old Girl Launches #1000BlackGirlBooks: I Was Sick Of Reading About White Boys & Dogs
White House Initiative Makes Books Available To Children In Low-Income Communities
Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education
Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education
1. Akkitta Wellington CopelinSource:StudioBooth 1 of 46
2. Nancy WardSource:StudioBooth 2 of 46
3. Keith SchenckSource:StudioBooth 3 of 46
4. Patricia VestalSource:StudioBooth 4 of 46
5. Patrick WilliamsSource:StudioBooth 5 of 46
6. Michael Scott JonesSource:StudioBooth 6 of 46
7. Gloria Boyce-CharlesSource:StudioBooth 7 of 46
8. Karen AdebiyiSource:StudioBooth 8 of 46
9. Jacueline FosterSource:StudioBooth 9 of 46
10. Ronna MoraSource:StudioBooth 10 of 46
11. Lois SanfordSource:StudioBooth 11 of 46
12. Robert ThompsonSource:StudioBooth 12 of 46
13. Mark McPheeSource:StudioBooth 13 of 46
14. Brenda RickettsSource:StudioBooth 14 of 46
15. Shirley TolliverSource:StudioBooth 15 of 46
16. Raleigh SwintonSource:StudioBooth 16 of 46
17. Maxine LewisSource:StudioBooth 17 of 46
18. Rev. Kevin MCallSource:StudioBooth 18 of 46
19. Frank WyattSource:StudioBooth 19 of 46
20. Jaynaea Dillard-StrothersSource:StudioBooth 20 of 46
21. JewelSource:StudioBooth 21 of 46
22. Kayla WolfSource:StudioBooth 22 of 46
23. Tylik McMillianSource:studio booth 23 of 46
24. Rev. Dr. Jean C. RomulusSource:studio booth 24 of 46
25. Lynette & Dana WilliamsSource:studio booth 25 of 46
26. Dwayne LoveSource:studio booth 26 of 46
27. Marc DanielsSource:StudioBooth 27 of 46
28. Shaquille BurnsSource:StudioBooth 28 of 46
29. Robert GoreSource:StudioBooth 29 of 46
30. Dr. Charles H. F. DavisSource:StudioBooth 30 of 46
31. Kerry M. Williams Sr.Source:StudioBooth 31 of 46
32. Darrell PriceSource:StudioBooth 32 of 46
33. Pastor Warren A. HallSource:StudioBooth 33 of 46
34. Adrienne ChambersSource:StudioBooth 34 of 46
35. James GraySource:StudioBooth 35 of 46
36. Pastor Terry BronsonSource:StudioBooth 36 of 46
37. Faith T. BlackburneSource:StudioBooth 37 of 46
38. Ilesha GrahamSource:StudioBooth 38 of 46
39. Lamar GrantSource:StudioBooth 39 of 46
40. Rosa JacksonSource:StudioBooth 40 of 46
41. Patricia JordanSource:StudioBooth 41 of 46
42. Katherine BassettSource:StudioBooth 42 of 46
43. Cheryl AndersonSource:StudioBooth 43 of 46
44. Byron JonesSource:StudioBooth 44 of 46
45. Mario MiddletonSource:StudioBooth 45 of 46
46. Rashid MausiSource:StudioBooth 46 of 46
11-Year-Old Literacy Advocate Promotes Books For Black Boys was originally published on newsone.com