Kirk Frankin, Tamela Mann Lead 2017 Grammy Gospel Winners

Shirley Caesar

A big day for both Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann! The Duo took home the Grammy Award for Best Gospel Performance/Song for the song “God Provides” (Franklin wrote the song). Franklin also took home the Grammy for Best Gospel Album for “Losing My Religion.”

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family took home two Grammy awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and album. Check out the nominees and winners below.

Below are the nominees and winners of tonight’s Grammy Awards in the Grammy Gospel/Contemporary Christian category (Winners Are In Bold).

Best Gospel Performance/Song

It’s Alright, It’s Ok

Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble, songwriters

You’re Bigger [Live]

Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr, songwriter

Made A Way [Live]

Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

God Provides

Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Better

Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Trust In You

Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury, songwriters

Priceless

For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

King Of The World

Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell, songwriters

Thy Will

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters

Chain Breaker

Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Listen

Tim Bowman Jr.

Label: Lifestyle Music Group/Motown Gospel

Fill This House

Shirley Caesar

Label: Light Records/Entertainment One

A Worshipper’s Heart [Live]

Todd Dulaney

Label: Entertainment One/Worship

Losing My Religion

Kirk Franklin

Label: Fo Yo Soul Recordings/RCA Records

Demonstrate [Live]

William Murphy

Label: RCA Inspiration

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Poets & Saints

All Sons & Daughters

Label: Integrity Music

American Prodigal

Crowder

Label: sixstepsrecords/Sparrow Records

Be One

Natalie Grant

Label: Curb Records

Youth Revival [Live]

Hillsong Young & Free

Label: Hillsong Music Australia

Love Remains

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Label: EMI Records Nashville

Best Roots Gospel Album

Better Together

Gaither Vocal Band

Label: Gaither Music Group

Nature’s Symphony In 432

The Isaacs

Label: House Of Isaacs

Hymns

Joey+Rory

Label: Gaither Music Group/Farmhouse Recordings

Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration

Gordon Mote

Label: New Haven Records

God Don’t Never Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson

(Various Artists); Jeffrey Gaskill, producer

Label: Alligator Records

Kirk Frankin, Tamela Mann Lead 2017 Grammy Gospel Winners was originally published on praisedc.com

