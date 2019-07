Would A Professional Soccer Stadium Work At Eastland Mall Site?

City and county leaders are considering whether placing a professional soccer stadium at the old Eastland Mall site would be better than demolishing Memorial Stadium and the Grady Cole Center.

Last week, the Charlotte Observer reported, Mecklenburg County Commissioners considered a propsal in which the city and county would each spend $50 million toward building a new stadium. The local ownership group of Bruton Smith and his son, Marcus, who are working to land the Major League Soccer team, would also spend $50 million, the Observer reported.

Dylan Roof Sentenced To Death

Outgoing council member John Autry and council members Julie Eislet and Patsy Kinsey want to consider the old Eastland Mall site, which the City owns.

“The city should look at the possibility of Eastland for use as an MLS facility with the same kind of rigor and analytic (as Memorial Stadium),” Autry told the Observer. “Does it make more sense doing it there than tearing down Memorial Stadium, which is a historic landmark, when we have 72 acres sitting at the end of Central Avenue?”

Text: Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text NC to 60796 to join our text club!

Of course the Uptown crowd wants the stadium to be closer to Uptown which would benefit from the location.

Smithsonian African American History Museum (Photos) 23 photos Launch gallery Smithsonian African American History Museum (Photos) 1. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Getty 1 of 23 2. 14817515706661 Source:Tonya Jameson 2 of 23 3. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 3 of 23 4. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 4 of 23 5. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 5 of 23 6. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 6 of 23 7. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 7 of 23 8. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 8 of 23 9. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 9 of 23 10. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 10 of 23 11. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 11 of 23 12. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 12 of 23 13. 14817517707132 Source:Tonya Jameson 13 of 23 14. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 14 of 23 15. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 15 of 23 16. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 16 of 23 17. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 17 of 23 18. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 18 of 23 19. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 19 of 23 20. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 20 of 23 21. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 21 of 23 22. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 22 of 23 23. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Smithsonian African American History Museum (Photos) Smithsonian African American History Museum (Photos)

Would A Professional Soccer Stadium Work At Eastland Mall Site? was originally published on oldschool1053.com