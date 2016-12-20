The Charlotte City Council voted unanimously on Monday to ask state legislators to grant subpoena power to the police Citizen’s Review Board.
The changes are in response to cries of more police reform following the September riots. The riots highlighted distrust between citizens and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
It’s unclear whether the state legislature will grant the Council’s request to give the Board subpoena power. The bigger issue, however, is that despite reforming the board three years ago, it still tends to side with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to a WBTV report.
The Citizen’s Review Board hears complaints about the use of force, profiling, and arrests or seizures. However, it has been criticized for the difficultly citizens faced in getting a hearing and information to support their complaint.
The Board came under scrutiny in 2013 after The Charlotte Observer found that the Board had never ruled in favor of a citizen. In response, reforms gave Board members more access to police files and making it easier for citizens to obtain a hearing. It doesn’t seem to have helped.
City Council To Request Subpoena Power For Citizens Review Board was originally published on oldschool1053.com