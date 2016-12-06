Police Community Relations Town Hall On Jan 5

In response to calls for more trust between the community and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, there will be a “Can We Talk about Police Community Relations and the Citizens Review Board” on Jan. 5 at the Palmer Building.

The town hall was announced during the City Council’s briefing on the Council Action Plan that was approved on Oct. 10 in response to the protests and riots following the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

Assistant City Manager Debra Campbell is spearheading the Community Action Plan on behalf of the city. Community forums will be held across Charlotte over the next several months and all members of the community are invited to attend. More details to come.

Campbell told council that significant progress is being made in each of the council focus areas:

* Safety, Trust & Accountability

* Access to safe, quality and affordable housing

* Good paying jobs

* New programs and program expansions

In regards to Public Safety and to further council’s goals of safety, trust and accountability, The Police Foundation will develop a Community Advisory Board of key Charlotte stakeholders to assist with their assessment of CMPD’s policies, procedures and relationship with the community.

To register for the January 5 town hall, please click here: http://charlottenc.seamlessdocs.com/f/TownHall.

There’s also a new workforce development program Partnership for Inclusive Employment and Career Excellence (P.I.E.C.E.). The first Corporate Advisory Council for Residential and Commercial Construction has now been scheduled for Dec. 13 with ten companies participating.

