Weddington Man’s Special Need Farm Makes Him A CNN Hero

Weddington’s Harry Swimmer has been nominated for a 2016 CNN Hero award. Swimmer created the Misty Meadows Mitey Riders farm for people with disabilities in 1994. Swimmer’s organization provides free, certified equine-assisted therapy to young people with a range of disabilities, including muscular dystrophy, Down syndrome and autism. The farm has served more than 700 children.

Read more about the Mitey Riders on CNN.com.

