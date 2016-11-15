CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Weddington Man’s Special Need Farm Makes Him A CNN Hero

0 reads
Leave a comment

Weddington’s Harry Swimmer has been nominated for a 2016 CNN Hero award. Swimmer created the Misty Meadows Mitey Riders farm for people with disabilities in 1994. Swimmer’s organization provides free, certified equine-assisted therapy to young people with a range of disabilities, including muscular dystrophy, Down syndrome and autism. The farm has served more than 700 children.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Read more about the Mitey Riders and vote for this local hero on CNN.com.

Weddington Man’s Special Need Farm Makes Him A CNN Hero was originally published on oldschool1053.com

CNN , Harry Swimmer , Misty Meadows Mitey Riders

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close