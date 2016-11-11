GRIFF’s Prayer For The Post-Election Anger [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says some words for those who are carrying some anger around after Donald Trump‘s election win. He says some wise words about all of the high tension floating around the nation since Tuesday. He notes that he can’t realistically just pick up and move to another country, because of the obligations he has here.
But, in spite of all that, as he says, “I can’t be mad, because I can’t be God.” Check out the exclusive video above to hear his prayer in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Poll Workers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For A Sore Throat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: No Clowns [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event
Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event
1. 14530057884528Source: 1 of 45
2. Tiff Joy & Ricky DillardSource: 2 of 45
3. Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource: 3 of 45
4. Isaac Carree & Donald LawrenceSource: 4 of 45
5. Kelly PriceSource: 5 of 45
6. Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource: 6 of 45
7. Lisa Page Brooks & Tasha Page LockhartSource: 7 of 45
8. Yolanda AdamsSource: 8 of 45
9. Kierra Sheard & Tasha CobbsSource: 9 of 45
10. Fred Hammond & Deborah CoxSource: 10 of 45
11. Jonathan Nelson & TamiaSource: 11 of 45
12. Tamela MannSource: 12 of 45
13. Yolanda Adams & Brian Courtney WilsonSource: 13 of 45
14. BeBe & CeCe WinansSource: 14 of 45
15. Yolanda AdamsSource: 15 of 45
16. CeCe Winans & BeBe WinansSource: 16 of 45
17. Yolanda AdamsSource: 17 of 45
18. Yolanda AdamsSource: 18 of 45
19. Mary MarySource: 19 of 45
20. Deborah CoxSource: 20 of 45
21. Tasha Page Lockhart & Lisa Page BrooksSource: 21 of 45
22. Teddy Campbell, Tina Campbell, Erica Campbell & Warryn CampbellSource: 22 of 45
23. Grant Hill & TamiaSource: 23 of 45
24. BeBe Winans & CeCe WinansSource: 24 of 45
25. Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource: 25 of 45
26. Yolanda AdamsSource: 26 of 45
27. Veda Howard & KeKe WyattSource: 27 of 45
28. Veda Howard & Kierra SheardSource: 28 of 45
29. Veda Howard & Stevie JSource: 29 of 45
30. Veda Howard, Grant Hill & TamiaSource: 30 of 45
31. 1453059819769Source: 31 of 45
32. Veda Howard & Kelly PriceSource: 32 of 45
33. Veda Howard & Brian Courtney WilsonSource: 33 of 45
34. Veda Howard & Willie Moore Jr.Source: 34 of 45
35. Veda Howard, CeCe Winans & BeBe WinansSource: 35 of 45
36. Veda Howard & Fred HammondSource: 36 of 45
37. Veda Howard, David Mann & Tamela MannSource: 37 of 45
38. Veda Howard & Byron CageSource: 38 of 45
39. 14530597715945Source: 39 of 45
40. 14530597654355Source: 40 of 45
41. 1453059759355Source: 41 of 45
42. 14530597515826Source: 42 of 45
43. 14530597454029Source: 43 of 45
44. 14530597386463Source: 44 of 45
45. 14530597320187Source: 45 of 45
GRIFF’s Prayer For The Post-Election Anger [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com