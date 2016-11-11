CLOSE
GRIFF’s Prayer For The Post-Election Anger [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says some words for those who are carrying some anger around after Donald Trump‘s election win. He says some wise words about all of the high tension floating around the nation since Tuesday. He notes that he can’t realistically just pick up and move to another country, because of the obligations he has here.

But, in spite of all that, as he says, “I can’t be mad, because I can’t be God.” Check out the exclusive video above to hear his prayer in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

