[Watch] Lacrae & Lalah Hathaway Gives An Amazing Performance Of “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)” On The Tonight’s Show

In the middle of the headline U.S. Tour, Lecrae with help from singer Lalah Hathaway gives an amazing performance of his song “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination).” In the song Lecrae speaks on dealing with depression, some of the cop-related shootings this past year and more. With the help of Hathaway, his performance was powerful.

