Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 15, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Sybil Wilkes’ latest “What We Need to Know” delivered a sharp roundup of stories shaping public life, pocketbook concerns, community investment, and cultural pride. The segment moved with purpose, touching on issues that matter deeply across Black communities: the fight to protect voting rights, the strain of rising gas prices, the power of local entrepreneurship, and the preservation of Black music’s lasting legacy. Together, the stories offered a snapshot of challenge, resilience, and progress. ✕ Voting Rights Under Pressure in Alabama All Roads Lead to the South National Day of Action, a major mobilization set for Saturday in Alabama. More than 160 organizations are expected to take part in demonstrations that begin with prayer at the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma and continue with a major rally at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery. The action comes at a critical time, as advocates push back against redistricting efforts that many believe threaten minority voting strength after recent Supreme Court rulings. By gathering in Selma and Montgomery, organizers are drawing a direct line between the historic Civil Rights Movement and today’s continued battle over ballot access, representation, and political power. RELATED STORY: Supreme Court Paves Way For Alabama To Use Racially Gerrymandered Map

Economic Strain Meets Foreign Policy Tensions In the news there are growing concerns over comments made by President Trump regarding the economic struggles facing everyday Americans during ongoing negotiations with Iran. According to the report, Trump said the financial pressure on U.S. families is not a factor in his talks with Iranian leadership, stressing instead that his top priority is preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The remarks land hard at a time when the global conflict is tightening oil supplies and pushing gas prices to record highs. For working families already balancing food, housing, and transportation costs, those rising prices are more than a headline. They are a daily burden, and the disconnect between policy priorities and household reality is likely to remain a flashpoint.

Black Women Entrepreneurs Reinvest in Southwest Atlanta In a welcome shift toward community uplift, Wilkes turned the spotlight on Naco and Nari Roberson, two sisters bringing new energy to southwest Atlanta with the opening of Bosque, a burger spot and community café. More than a new business, Bosque is being positioned as a neighborhood gathering place built around culture, connection, and local pride. Named in tribute to a beloved area record shop, the restaurant aims to make residents feel seen and welcome while serving good food in a familiar, affirming space. The Roberson sisters also hope their investment inspires others to pour resources back into the community, showing how Black-owned businesses can help anchor neighborhood revival.