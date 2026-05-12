The Secret to Staying Young at Heart | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley continues his Mother’s Day week celebration on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell with a story that proves age is truly just a number. He introduces listeners to a woman named Mother McCulla, whose attitude toward life left a lasting mark on him. Her secret to staying young has nothing to do with medicine or money. It starts entirely on the inside.

The day Dr. Jolley met Mother McCulla

Dr. Jolley first met Mother McCulla during a book signing at his church, First Baptist Church of Glenarden. She came up to grab a book and mentioned she was visiting her son, Deacon Ricky. When Dr. Jolley asked about her, she told him she was retired. He then asked her age. She replied that she was around 80 years old.

What she said next stopped him in his tracks. She told him she may be old in years, but young on the inside. She carried a young attitude and a positive attitude, and she wore both proudly. Dr. Jolley loved that spirit immediately.

A friendship that grew into family

That chance meeting grew into a deep and lasting bond. Dr. Jolley calls Mother McCulla one of his mothers now. When she turned 90, he flew to Charlotte, North Carolina to surprise her and celebrate her birthday in person. That kind of connection speaks to the impact her energy and attitude made on him.

Mother McCulla is now nearly 94 years old and still carries that same incredible positive attitude. She does not focus on what is happening on the outside. Her youth lives on the inside, and that is where it counts.

The attitude that keeps you young

Dr. Jolley challenges every listener to adopt that same mindset. Your outlook shapes your experience far more than your age. A positive, youthful attitude keeps you engaged, energized, and moving forward no matter how many years pass. He urges all mothers and all people to live like Mother McCulla.

He invites listeners to visit winwithwilly.com for resources that help them win more in life. He closes with his signature reminder to make the most of every minute because your best is still yet to come.

The Secret to Staying Young at Heart | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com