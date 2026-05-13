Erica Campbell's Ericaism: Stay Relevant, Stay Wise And Don't Cancel Yourself Out

God is in control, so focus on how to share the gospel in this season.

Avoid being trapped by nostalgia; renew your mind and learn new ways to communicate.

Get wise, stay relevant, and don't limit yourself by refusing to grow.

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The Music Industry And The Bigger Question

On a new Ericaism on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica opened up about conversations she has been having with artist friends. They are all trying to navigate the current music industry — from streaming struggles to genre shifts and uncertainty about the future. Erica said this is not just a music problem. People in every field are asking the same question: what will the next few years look like?

God Is In Control, So Align With His Plan

Instead of spiraling, Erica encourages herself in the Lord by reminding herself that God is in control. She stressed that this is not escapism or ignoring the facts. It is a choice to align her mind and spirit with what God is doing right now. She said we waste too much energy talking about what is wrong, what is crazy and what used to be. God already knew this season was coming. He still wanted his Word to go forth. So the real question is not “why is this happening” but “how do I tell the world about God in this season?”

Stop Living In The Past And Drawing Souls That Way

Erica challenged those who try to draw people to faith by only talking about how great things were 10 or 20 years ago. She said preaching does not look the same. Churches do not look the same. The spaces where believers show up have changed. Nostalgia becomes a trap when it is the loudest voice in your life. If you never renew your mind or learn new ways to communicate the gospel, people will tune you out. She said that approach does not inspire anyone and it cuts off your ability to pour into the next generation.

Get Wise, Grow And Stay Necessary

Erica urged everyone to stay open to God’s strategy for this new season. She reminded listeners of the biblical call to go into the highways and hedges and compel people to come in. That still requires strategy, knowledge and wisdom. She called on people to stop demonizing the younger generation and instead talk to them. She also said we cannot demonize technology when everyone is using it. The better question is: how do we use it for God’s glory? Her closing challenge was simple and direct: get wise, stay relevant and do not cancel yourself out because you refuse to grow.

Erica Campbell's Ericaism: Stay Relevant, Stay Wise And Don't Cancel Yourself Out was originally published on getuperica.com