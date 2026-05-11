Faith Walking With Erica Campbell: Stop Praying Low Self-Esteem Prayers

Asking in doubt limits God's ability to bless, while asking in faith opens the door to His provision.

Avoid apologetic, self-doubting prayers that undermine your belief in God's willingness to answer.

Pray boldly for what God has already promised, not for selfish desires beyond His will.

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Two Nephews, Two Very Different Ways Of Asking

On a new “Faith Walking” segment on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica used her nephews’ Sunday routine to teach a lesson about faith. Every week they ask if they can come over, but they do it in very different ways. One nephew asks in doubt, loading his request with excuses about how busy she must be and how much she probably has going on. Erica usually tells him no because, as she puts it, he “gave me a no within the question.”

Why Low Self-Esteem Prayers Work Against You

The other nephew walks up bold and simple: “Hey Auntie Erica, can I come over today?” In his mind, he has already made arrangements for pickup, dinner and even spending the night. Erica said this is the difference between asking in faith and asking in fear. She told listeners that when they make requests of God, they must bring full faith and believe “with their whole chest.” She warned against praying with built-in doubt, like “Lord, I’m asking you to do it, but if you don’t,” because that sneaks low self-esteem into the prayer.

Ask Expecting A Yes When God Already Promised It

Erica said she especially sees this when people approach her apologetically, leading with “I know you’re busy and probably don’t want me to say hi.” She does not understand why someone would show up that way, and she uses the same picture for how we often approach God. Her advice is simple: “Don’t come with the no in your front pocket.” If you do not believe God will say yes, she challenged, why are you asking? Instead, she encouraged believers to ask expecting a yes, especially when they are praying for things God has already promised in his Word.

###Full-Faith Requests, Not Foolish Requests

Erica clarified that praying in faith does not mean asking for someone else’s car or money. It means asking boldly for what God has already said is yours and what he already desires to do in your life. She urged listeners to stop offering God timid, low self-esteem prayers and to start bringing full, confident requests that align with his promises. For Erica, that mindset shift turns prayer from fearful begging into faith-filled conversation with a Father who loves to say yes. She closed the segment by celebrating the Get Up Mornings anniversary and reminding listeners that this is a season to walk, pray and live with full faith.

Faith Walking With Erica Campbell: Stop Praying Low Self-Esteem Prayers was originally published on getuperica.com