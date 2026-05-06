Jonathan McReynolds Performs “Still” on Jennifer Hudson

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Jonathan McReynolds brought faith, vulnerability, and a little humor to the tv screen this week. The two-time GRAMMY-winning gospel artist appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week, where he performed his latest song “Still” and talked about the deeper message behind his latest album Closer.



During the interview, McReynolds shared that before music, he originally wanted to become a meteorologist. He also explained that this new season of his life is less about chasing success and more about growing closer to God and his true purpose.

Fans online especially loved his appearance in the show’s popular “Spirit Tunnel” segment after he joked on social media beforehand about being nervous to keep up with the rhythm.