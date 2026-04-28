Be Patient With The Process | Faith Walk

Invest in long-term health and spiritual growth, not just quick results.

Growth takes time, so be patient and persistent in your training.

Trust God's timing, not your own, and focus on being prepared.

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Training For The Future You Want

In this “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica shares how she is preparing her body and spirit for the future. She is training for her wedding and for long‑term health. Her goal is simple: the body she has now will care for her at 70 if she cares for it well today. Recently, she noticed how many fit people in their 60s and 70s say they started taking health seriously in their 40s and 50s. That message hit her hard and made her examine how she is preparing for tomorrow.

Training Spiritually Like You Train Physically

Erica also reminds listeners that she went back to school and is studying Christology through an online program. The work is not easy and the information is fresh and deep. Because of that, she takes her time and lets truth sink down into her soul before she tries to repeat it. She says this is the same way believers should train spiritually. How are you preparing for the next five, ten, or even fifteen years of your life? You cannot just say you want “the next level” while staying unprepared in your mind and heart.

Growth Takes Time, Not Impulse

Erica admits that most of us want fast results. For example, someone may work out for three weeks, see no visible change, and decide to quit and grab fast food. Instead, she urges listeners to be patient in the training and building seasons. Things grow over time, not overnight. Yes, God can turn situations around quickly, and sometimes He does. Even so, most of the time growth and blessing require a long process. Therefore, she says, prepare your mind for the time and building it will take to reach your next level in career, marriage, or spiritual life.

Don’t Let Delay Steal Your Hope

To bring it home, Erica uses her own story as a singer. She started singing at five years old. Even so, she knows she would not have been ready for her current platform at fifteen. Her heart breaks for people who blow up early and then feel like their best days are gone. They spend life trying to keep up with a younger version of themselves. Erica refuses to chase “young Erica” or “young Mary Mary.” Instead, she looks forward to what is next and focuses on being prepared when it comes.

Do Your Part While God Does His

Finally, Erica reminds listeners that the enemy will always “keep deviling,” but God will always be faithful. So believers must do their part as well. Study God’s Word and watch how He moves in Scripture so you do not fall apart when life gets wild. Be faithful, be patient, and speak the language of heaven while you wait. Say what God has said to you, for you, and about you, instead of letting fear and doubt fill your vocabulary. Erica ends by declaring that it is never too late for God to work a miracle and urging listeners to truly believe that for themselves.

Be Patient With The Process | Faith Walk was originally published on getuperica.com