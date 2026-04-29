Bi-Partisan Support For Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act

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Sometimes the biggest food stories aren’t about trends – they’re about access. A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators has introduced the Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act, which would allow SNAP recipients to use their benefits to purchase hot, ready-to-eat rotisserie chicken. Current rules only allow cold prepared foods, limiting options for people without access to cooking equipment. Supporters say the change would improve convenience, nutrition, and dignity without expanding the overall program. Sens. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) introduced the bill, whereas Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) have joined in to support.

Right now, SNAP doesn’t allow the purchase of hot prepared foods. So you can buy a rotisserie chicken, but only if it’s already cooled down. And for families without reliable access to a kitchen – or seniors, or folks working long hours – that rule can make things harder than they need to be. Supporters of the bill say this is about practicality and dignity. A hot rotisserie chicken is affordable, widely available, and can feed a family without any extra preparation. This wouldn’t expand the program or increase funding, it would simply adjust the rules to better match how people actually live.

So while it may sound like a small change, it speaks to a bigger idea. Sometimes food policy isn’t about what’s on the menu. It’s about making sure people can actually eat.