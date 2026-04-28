White Castle’s New Vending Machines Could Bring Hot Sliders to Campuses, Hospitals, and Workplaces

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

The future of fast food might not be a drive-thru.

It might be a vending machine.

White Castle is launching something called Crave & Go — hot-food kiosks that will serve up their signature sliders on demand.

We’re talking about machines popping up in places like college campuses, hospitals, workplaces, even transportation hubs — the kind of spots where your only options used to be snacks and guesswork.

Now instead of grabbing a bag of chips… you could press a button and get a hot slider.

And honestly, when you think about it… this makes sense.

People want food that’s fast, but also fresh. Convenient, but still satisfying.

And brands are realizing… if you can meet people right where they are — you don’t need a full restaurant to make it happen.

White Castle says this is just the beginning, with plans to expand throughout 2026.

So don’t be surprised if one day soon… your lunch break looks a little different.

Because the question now isn’t just “what do you want to eat?”

It’s… “where do you want to find it?”