Tasha Page Lockhart: He’s On The Way

Tasha's new single 'He's On The Way' reflects her trust in God during difficult seasons.

Tasha has transitioned from artist to co-owner, leveraging her parents' music business expertise.

Tasha's freedom in ministry stems from the confidence her mother instilled and her identity in God.

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A Powerful Voice Returns With New Music

On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Gospel powerhouse Tasha Page Lockhart stopped by to debut her new single, “He’s On The Way.” The exclusive premiere showcased her signature tone and bold delivery that Erica described as “really unmatched.” Tasha revealed this is her first full body of work since 2017. She refused to rush new music just to release something. Instead, she waited until she was ready spiritually, emotionally, and physically to carry it.

The Heart Behind “He’s On The Way”

Tasha shared that the song was birthed out of seasons where she wondered, “God, where are You?” She has walked through moments that felt empty and off‑plan. Some of the pain even came from her own choices. Still, she gained deep trust and confidence in God’s heart. The message of the single is simple but strong: no matter what has happened, even if it was your fault, God is concerned about you and He is on the way. He is coming to heal, deliver, and set you free, just like the Bible promises when it says to cast your cares on Him.

From Artist To Co‑Owner And Businesswoman

Erica highlighted that Tasha is not just an artist now; she is also co‑owner of Gift Box Music Group. Tasha admitted the business side has been a big adjustment. She is used to only being “the artist,” not the one asked what she thinks in label meetings. She credits God for equipping her and also honors her parents as key teachers. Her late father, Bishop Michael A. Brooks, often taught her about the music business, and her mother, gospel legend Lisa Page Brooks, poured confidence and wisdom into her.

Freedom, Testimony, And Not Holding Back

Erica praised the freedom and creativity she sees when Tasha and her mother minister, even recalling how they remade “Go Get It” with fearless swag. Tasha said that freedom starts with the confidence her mom instilled and grows from knowing who she is in God. After everything God has done, she refuses to stay quiet. She plans to keep shouting her testimony from the mountaintops, even if some people get tired of hearing it. The constant stream of testimonies from listeners reminds her that someone always needs the message.

Staying Connected To Tasha Page Lockhart

Before signing off, Tasha thanked Erica and the Get Up family for patiently waiting while she created. She invited listeners to follow her on social media by searching her name on all platforms. You will find her posting something funny, faith‑filled, or both. Erica encouraged fans to download “He’s On The Way” and even refresh their playlists to let Tasha’s music bless them all day long.

Tasha Page Lockhart: He’s On The Way was originally published on getuperica.com