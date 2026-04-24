Source: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte has committed $4 million to restore the city’s only historically Black Catholic church, a landmark that has remained closed for five years due to structural concerns.

The funding will go toward repairing and reopening Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, which for decades served as a spiritual and cultural hub for Black Catholics in the region. Built more than 70 years ago, the church has long held significance as a place of worship, community gathering, and heritage.

Church leaders said the investment reflects a renewed commitment to preserving both the building and the legacy it represents. The closure in recent years had left many parishioners without a central place of worship tied to their history and identity.

Diocese officials noted that restoration work will include structural repairs, interior improvements, and updates to ensure long-term sustainability of the property.

Community members have welcomed the announcement, calling it a meaningful step toward honoring the history of Black Catholics in Charlotte and restoring a vital space for future generations.

An official timeline for reopening has not yet been announced.

A Repair For the Only Black Catholic Church in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com