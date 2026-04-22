Renewing Your Mind | Faith Walk

God's will is about how you live, not just your job

Break free from others controlling your decisions; listen to God

Actively pursue God's voice through Scripture, prayer, and fasting

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In today’s “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica goes straight to one of her favorite scriptures, Romans 12:2. It says we should not be conformed to this world but transformed by the renewing of our mind. She reads it from the NIV and then from the Amplified Bible to make the meaning even clearer. The Amplified calls out the “superficial values and customs” of the world and says we are progressively changed as we mature spiritually. As our minds renew, we can discern God’s good, pleasing, and perfect will.

God’s Will Is More Than A Job

Erica says many believers ask, “What is God’s will for my life?” We often treat “will” like a career label or a platform. But this scripture points us first to how we live, not what we do for work. God’s will is that we love Him, live right, and love our neighbors as ourselves. Renewing your mind is not about building a brand or proving haters wrong. It is about aligning your heart and attitudes with what God has already commanded.

Stop Letting Other Voices Be Louder Than God

Erica warns that some people try to control every decision you make. They want you to run all your choices through them as if they are God. She is clear that leadership and spiritual covering matter, but no voice should be louder than God’s voice in your life. She thanks God for pastors and prayer warriors who eventually pushed her to “talk to God about it” for herself. Renewing your mind includes breaking the belief that you do not know God as well as they do.

Strengthen Your Ear For God’s Voice

Erica reminds listeners that Jesus said, “My sheep know my voice, and a stranger they will not follow.” Sometimes God told you, and that is why other people do not understand. If you are unsure, she encourages you to get in the Word, pray, and even fast. She suggests trying a simple 24‑hour water fast to seek God with intention. When you chase God’s voice and Word on purpose, you push back darkness and avoid the enemy’s “trick bag.”

Reject Superficial Values And Customs

Erica closes by circling back to Romans 12:2. Renewing your mind means refusing to conform to superficial, shallow “stupid stuff,” as she playfully calls it. You choose God’s ways over trends and pressure. As your mind renews daily, you live in a way that proves God’s will is good, acceptable, and perfect for you.

Renewing Your Mind | Faith Walk was originally published on getuperica.com