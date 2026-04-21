His Love Is Enough: Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk For Worker Bees

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God’s Love Is Not Earned

On today’s “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica speaks straight to the “worker bees” who try to earn love and approval. She explains that work has value, but you can never work your way into God’s love. His love is a gift, not a paycheck. You can serve in every ministry and attend every service, but if your heart is not connected to God, you are chasing people’s approval instead of resting in His grace.

Confidence That Comes From His Love

Erica shares that real confidence comes from knowing God loves you whether you win awards or feel like life is still in progress. The Bible says that if a man does not work, he should not eat, but it does not say God stops loving you when you are not working. His love has to be your priority and the foundation of how you think and live. When you put on the mind of Christ and trust His Word, you receive insight, favor, and influence that flow from relationship, not performance.

Stop Trusting Posts More Than The Bible

Erica also calls out how quickly we trust tweets, timelines, and AI-created posts while doubting the Bible. She reminds listeners that the enemy wants you to question God’s Word, because if you really read it, you would see His love and desire to redeem you from beginning to end. Even when Adam failed, God did not destroy him, which shows that God has always been reaching for us in love.

Let Love Be Your Motivation

Erica encourages you to let God’s love drive how you treat your family, how you serve, and how you walk into every room. You do not have to chase the approval of people who overlook or ignore you. God still calls you valuable, amazing, and loved.

Just Receive His Love

She closes by saying you cannot work your way into His love. You simply receive it and choose to walk in it every day. That is today’s Faith Walk reminder from Erica Campbell: His love is enough, and so are you.

His Love Is Enough: Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk For Worker Bees was originally published on getuperica.com