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Why Speaking Up Matters

In today’s Ericaism on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica shared how learning to say no changed her life. There was a season when she always answered in ways that felt good for others but not for herself.

She said finally speaking up for herself and telling the truth in love became deeply empowering.

From People-Pleasing To Honesty

Erica told a story about a church boyfriend who was a nice guy but not the right one for her. She kept delaying the breakup because he had car problems and family issues. Eventually she realized she could trust God to take care of him and be honest about what she wanted.

That shift—“I don’t want this anymore, and I don’t have to want it”—helped her find her voice.

Boundaries In Love, Not Guilt

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Learning to speak her peace helped Erica in business and as an artist. She became better at negotiating, asking for what she needed, and trusting her intentions. If she had acted with integrity and love, she stopped carrying the weight of being misunderstood.

She reminded listeners that other people’s reactions and opinions are not their responsibility. It is okay to say what you need to say when you know you did your best.

Choosing Whose Peace Matters

Erica acknowledged that some family situations require strong boundaries, like saying, “You can’t come over here anymore.” You can say that in love, stand by it, and refuse to feel guilty.

She noted many people have aging parents and complicated sibling dynamics. In those moments, honesty is crucial, even when it brings tension. Being quiet for “peace” often means turmoil for you and comfort for them.

Her closing challenge was simple: decide whose peace you want. If you want your own peace, you must speak up and be honest.

Ericaism: Speak Up, Be Honest, And Protect Their Peace was originally published on getuperica.com