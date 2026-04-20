Bishop Darrel Petties Brings Churchy New Single “Word” To Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

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Introducing Bishop Darrel Petties And “Word”

On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Bishop and gospel artist Darrel Petties stopped by the “Introducing” segment to share his new single, “Word,” featuring Take Two. He described it as a Sunday night drive song designed to bring listeners back to the altar with that storefront church feel many of us grew up on. In a time when life feels heavy, his goal is simple: remind people to hold on to God’s Word.

Returning To Quartet And Church Roots

Petties explained that he started in choir music before returning to his quartet roots for this new season. He pulled together guys who used to sing quartet but had stepped away, inviting them to “take a second chance” and breathe new life into the sound. He believes God spoke to him and said quartet would be one of the avenues of his ministry. With support from his “twin” Pastor Lisa Knowles-Smith, they have been taking this sound around the world as God’s favor spreads it.

Why Originality And The Word Still Matter

When asked why traditional quartet sound is so important, Petties said he believes God still anoints originality. In an industry where many try to mimic previous success, he feels called to be exactly who God made him to be: a church boy blending old school and new school. For him, nothing beats a good quartet drive on a Sunday night service. He also shared that this is a “word season,” because trends may change, but God’s Word stands forever.

Balancing Bishop, Artist, And Man

Petties carries many titles: bishop, pastor, recording artist, and lifelong church kid. He has been preaching since 13 and singing since 5, pushed into leadership early by his grandfather, who pastored their church for 50 years. He said his balance with church is solid, but his real work now is embracing life and learning who Darrel Petties is outside the pulpit and the stage.

Before the conversation ended, he thanked the Get Up family and encouraged listeners to search his name online, download “Word” featuring Take 2, and let the song strengthen their faith.

Bishop Darrel Petties Brings Churchy New Single “Word” To Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell was originally published on getuperica.com