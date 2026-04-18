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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Southern flavor is getting a fresh twist as Bojangles rolls out a new limited-time menu item that’s already catching attention.

The popular chain has introduced bite-sized “chicken rippers” sandwiches — a smaller, snackable take on its signature fried chicken, designed for quick bites without losing that bold, seasoned flavor fans know and love.

The new item comes as Bojangles continues to experiment with its menu, finding ways to keep things exciting while staying rooted in its Southern identity. Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch or looking for something to share, the rippers aim to bring convenience with a little extra flavor.

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Customers across the Carolinas are already buzzing about the addition, with many eager to see how the new item stacks up against the brand’s classic offerings.

Like many limited-time releases, the “chicken rippers” won’t be around forever — adding a sense of urgency for those looking to try something new.

Because when it comes to Bojangles, it’s not just about food — it’s about flavor, tradition, and keeping things just interesting enough to come back for more.

The South Favorite Food Chain Adds More to Menu was originally published on 1053rnb.com