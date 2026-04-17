Source: Tonya Jameson / Tonya Jameson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is painting a complicated picture of safety in the Queen City — one that brings both relief and concern.

Officials say overall crime dropped significantly in the first quarter, down 23%, continuing a broader trend of declining crime across Charlotte in recent years. (City of Charlotte) That means fewer break-ins, fewer robberies, and fewer everyday incidents impacting neighborhoods.

But at the same time, homicides are trending in the opposite direction — rising even as other categories fall.

And for many in the community, especially from an African American woman’s perspective, that reality hits different. Because while statistics may show progress, the loss of life carries a weight numbers can’t fully explain.

It’s the reminder that behind every report is a family, a story, and a community grieving.

Leaders say they’re continuing to focus on prevention, intervention, and community partnerships to address violent crime at its root.

Still, the message across Charlotte is clear — progress matters, but so does protection.

Because feeling safe isn’t just about lower numbers — it’s about knowing every life is valued and protected.

Q1 Data Shows Crime Down in Charlotte, Homicides Climb was originally published on 1053rnb.com