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Congressional Democrats are taking a shot in the dark by proposing legislation aimed at ousting our Mad King of a president via the 25th Amendment, which folks across social media have been calling for the invoking of, because President Donald Trump is a babbling, bumbling, emotionally stunted, probably demented man-child, who appears to be cognitively deteriorating before our eyes, as his public appearances, Truth Social posts and general reasoning and decision making become increasingly erratic, unhinged and detached from reality.

According to Axios, on Tuesday, House Democrats unveiled legislation to create a commission to assess whether the 25th Amendment should be invoked to remove Trump from office.

Now, what a lot of people don’t seem to understand about the 25th Amendment is that, for the most part, it would be up to Trump’s Cabinet and the vice president to invoke it, and, well — have you met these people?

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Look, there may be a number of hard-right conservatives who have turned on the president because they only signed on to put a raging white nationalist in office, not a raging white nationalist who would tank the economy, start senseless wars that gain us nothing, and make the U.S. a global laughing stock. There are certainly Republicans who have been willing to move against or at least speak out against Trump — but none of them are appointed members of his administration.

And for the most part, none of them are in the GOP either, which would also make it a long shot to get the Republican-controlled Congress to get on board with the proposal, which, again, isn’t even aimed at invoking the 25th directly, but putting together a group of people to assess whether it should be invoked.

The 10-page bill — which was introduced by House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), and has the support of 85 House and Senate Democrats, so far — would establish a 17-member commission authorized by Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, which holds that the vice president and the Cabinet or “such other body as Congress may by law provide” can send a declaration to Congress that the president is unfit for office.

So, yeah — for this bill to be successful, it would have to pass through a GOP-controlled Congress, and subvert the president’s veto power. And even if, by some miracle, the bill is signed off on and a commission finds Trump unfit, Trump’s band of sycophants, brainless butt-kissers and fellow dictator wannabees would have to sign off on his removal.

It’s a nice thought, but until the mid-term elections deliver the blue wave millions of Americans are hoping for, moves like these aren’t likely to even get off the ground. And even then, an election probably won’t be enough even to begin de-MAGA-fying the country.

But we’ll see.

SEE ALSO:

Yes, Trump Is An Unhinged Madman, But The 25th Amendment Won’t Save Us



Who’s Afraid Of The 25th Amendment? Trump Should Be.





House Democrats Push Bill To Assess Whether 25th Amendment Should Be Invoked Against Trump was originally published on newsone.com