Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 14, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, Wilkes cuts through the noise to bring us stories of significant political shifts, historic milestones, Black excellence in business, and inspiring community triumphs. She breaks down top headlines, ensuring we have the facts to navigate the day. Her latest “What We Need to Know” segment covers a heavy news week, bringing us the vital facts we need to navigate these challenging times. Here is a breakdown of the top stories you need to follow right now. ✕ Potential Expulsion of Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick In Washington, House Speaker Mike Johnson signaled this week that Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is likely facing expulsion from Congress. The Black Florida lawmaker currently sits under federal indictment for allegedly stealing $5 million from FEMA funds. Ethics officials have approved 25 counts of violations against her in connection with these charges. Following a wave of high-profile resignations on Capitol Hill, a final hearing is set for April 21st to determine the official sanctions against her.

Regan Prater’s Guilty Plea On the justice front, white supremacist Regan Prater pleaded guilty on Monday to the devastating $1.2 million arson of the historic Highlander Social Justice Center in Tennessee. This legendary civil rights institution has deep ties to our community’s fight for equality. In a shocking twist that merges domestic extremism with international terrorism, Prater also admitted to providing sensitive data to Hezbollah. He remains in custody awaiting a September 9th sentencing for the cold-case fire that destroyed the historic site.

Impact of Strait of Hormuz Blockade on Gasoline Prices The cost of living continues to hit our wallets hard. Energy Secretary Chris Wright warns that gasoline prices will likely reach a peak in the coming weeks as the war with Iran continues. The ongoing military blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has stalled 20 percent of the world’s oil supply, driving global energy costs to staggering new highs. Officials emphasize that any relief at the pump remains entirely dependent on restoring safe shipping through this vital international waterway.