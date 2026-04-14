Donald Trump’s $10B Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal Is Dismissed

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Donald Trump has spent damn near the entirety of his second presidency attempting to downplay, distract or straight up delete any connection he had to Jeffery Epstein. But unfortunately for Donnie, his ties to the infamous child sex trafficker continues to haunt him all the way to the court room.

Almost a year after Donald Trump sued the Wall Street Journal for their coverage on the now-famous Jeffery Epstein birthday card that Trump and other well-known celebrities and politicians signed, a judge has dismissed his lawsuit against the paper in a court ruling on Monday (April 13).

According to USA Today, Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal was tossed after 10 months of legal back-and-forth with the Rupert Murdoch-owned publication standing by its reporting stating that it was “true.” It seems that the judge overseeing the case concurred with the defendants and proceeded to hand Donald Trump yet another courtroom defeat in his long line of legal defeats.

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Still, Trump says he will be re-filing his lawsuit as it’s a “powerful case,” even though the birthday card itself was provided from the Epstein Estate to Congress a year ago.

Per USA Today:

Florida federal Judge Darrin P. Gayles ruled Trump didn’t make a plausible allegation in his lawsuit that The Journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, published the story with “actual malice,” a legal term referring to publishing something while either knowing it was false or with a reckless disregard for whether it was false.

Trump can amend his lawsuit to address the question and refile it by April 27, Gayles ruled.

Trump had a long personal friendship with Epstein, but it ruptured around 2004. Trump said on social media in July that he had personally warned Murdoch, who is a political conservative, that the letter was fake and that he would sue if The Journal published it.

Donald Trump was seeking $10 billion for his “troubles,” but unfortunately he’ll be going home empty handed.

Whether or not he actually re-files the lawsuit is anyone’s guess, as we know Donald Trump just wants the Jeffery Epstein story to go away, but with that amount of money on the line, he just may put up with more embarrassment if it makes monetary sense.

What do y’all think about this situation? Will Donald Trump continue to go down this road for money, or will he let it go in hopes of getting people to stop talking about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Donald Trump’s $10B Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal Is Dismissed was originally published on hiphopwired.com