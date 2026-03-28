Trump's Signature Will Appear On US Paper Currency. But Why?

Source: Samuel Corum / Getty

Here’s the thing: President Donald Trump probably knows he’s a failure.

On some level, Trump — as demonstrably delusional and lacking in self-awareness as he is — must understand that he’s a miserable, emotionally-stunted fool, who has accomplished nothing positive of note during his time in office, and that history will remember him that way. And he’s deeply insecure about it. So, instead of letting consensus decide for itself what kind of man and leader he is, Trump uses his position as president to force-feed his legacy to the general public by giving himself honors when no one else will.

Usually, he just slaps his name on everything.

According to CNN, the US Treasury Department announced Thursday that, going forward, all U.S. paper currency will bear the president’s signature for the first time in the nation’s history.

But why though?

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a press release, which noted that the first $100 bills with Trump’s signature will be printed in June, followed by the printing of other bills later.

So, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, Trump is commemorating himself by having his administration of handpicked loyalists make him the only president ever to have his signature printed on the U.S. dollar, and making it a permanent change. In fact, according to Reuters, not only will Trump’s signature appear, but it will replace that of the ​U.S. treasurer, whose signature has appeared on currency for 165 years, because that person reports to the Treasury Secretary and oversees the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and the U.S. ​Mint, among other Treasury-related functions.

The treasurer’s signature is on money because money is clearly Treasury business. The president’s name will be on money from here on out (or until the next administration changes it back) because the commander-in-begging-for-a-Nobel-Peace-prize won’t stop moping over people not liking him, and someone has to give the baby his bottle.

From CNN:

Trump’s likeness is set to appear on a variety of other 250th anniversary materials issued by the government. Earlier this month, Trump’s handpicked Commission of Fine Arts approved a large commemorative gold coin featuring an image of the president standing with his hands balled into fists on a desk. The commission is also reviewing a proposed $1 coin featuring Trump. Those plans have raised legal questions because it’s against US law to display the image of a sitting president or living former president on currency. A president may be featured on a coin no sooner than two years following the president’s death. In his second term, the Trump administration has pressed on with efforts to plaster his name throughout the government. The government has launched TrumpRx, a website for prescription drugs, in addition to the Trump Gold Card, which gives holders the right to live and work in the US and a path to citizenship for a high price. Trump’s picture also appears on some National Park annual visitor passes and his name has been installed on the building and signage around the US Institute of Peace.

Trump is such a self-aggrandizing egomaniac that he had his hand-picked board vote to add his name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which was named for President John F. Kennedy to memorialize him after he was assassinated. Now, he’s pretending the Kennedy Center is shutting down for at least the next two years because it needs repair, not because its ticket sales have tanked due to a chorus line of musicians and other big-name celebrities canceling their appearances over the desecration of the building, forced on it by the most unpopular president in any of our lifetimes.

Oh, also, he added his name to military battleships — but I’m pretty sure he’s compensating for something else entirely on that one.

This is also the reason Trump continues to lie about winning the one election he lost, and why he’s so desperate to rewrite the story behind Jan. 6 that he has federal websites reflecting his detachment from reality. It’s also why he’ll accept a Nobel prize with someone else’s name on it, or accept some cheezy-ass participation “peace prize” from an organization that is clearly just patronizing him for presidential brownie points.

Great people don’t need to declare themselves great or have a governing body declare it.

It’s what a loser who knows they’re a loser would do if they were in a position to simply call themselves a winner and order everyone else to mark him as such.

Trump can’t even just be satisfied with having what is arguably the largest cult in cult history. The man has tens of thousands of devoted imbeciles giving him his MAGA flowers every day, and he still needs to write his name on everything to feel loved.

Sad.

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Trump's Signature Will Appear On US Paper Currency. But Why? was originally published on newsone.com