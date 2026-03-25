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Charlotte is being overrun by Pollen 2026

Charlotte Rank High on Increase of Pollen

Published on March 25, 2026

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Bees found to be more affected by electromagnetic fields than global warming
Source: Anadolu / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a city known for its growth and Southern charm, spring is also bringing something a little less glamorous — nonstop sneezing. A new study ranks Charlotte as the second-worst city in the nation for allergies, putting the Queen City high on the list of places where tissues are a must this season.

As temperatures rise, so do pollen levels, and experts say Charlotte’s environment creates the perfect storm. A mix of dense tree coverage, urban pollution, and longer warm seasons fuels intense allergy conditions, making symptoms hit harder and last longer. (https://www.wbtv.com)

From itchy eyes to constant congestion, residents — especially newcomers — are feeling it. Allergy season here doesn’t just start in spring; it can begin as early as January, with tree pollen peaking around March. (https://www.wbtv.com)

For many Black women balancing careers, family, and wellness, this season hits different — pushing self-care to the forefront in a whole new way.

Doctors recommend simple steps like keeping windows closed, changing air filters, and rinsing off after being outside to help manage symptoms.

In Charlotte, spring may be beautiful — but it’s also personal.

Charlotte Rank High on Increase of Pollen was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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