Autumn Durald Arkapaw Makes History As The First Woman Of Color To Win Oscar For Best Cinematography

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, winner of the Best Cinematography Award for “Sinners”, poses in the press room at the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The 98th Academy Awards might be over, but history has been made. While Sinners was nominated for 16 record-breaking awards at the 2026 Oscars, they only took home four: Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Ludwig Göransson for Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography for Autumn Durald Arkapaw, making her the first WOC to win in this category.

A deafening applause could be heard throughout the Dolby Theatre and Hollywood when Michael B. Jordan’s name was called for “Best Actor.” The ‘Sinners’ actor joins the small fraternity of Black actors who’ve won the accolade, which includes Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, Sidney Portier and Forest Whitaker. All of whom, MBJ thanked in his acceptance speech.

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He thanked his collaborator and friend Ryan Coogler, the director of ‘Sinners,’ for giving him “an opportunity and space for me to be seen.” He added, “I love you too, bro.”

In the beginning of his speech, he thanked God, his mother who has been his award season date, leading up to this moment. He gave all his costars their flowers while specifically naming Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld and Delroy Lindo, who was one of the first to congratulate him after his win.

He also praised the audience for supporting him. “Everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting my career. I know you guys want me to do well, and and I wanna do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping on betting on me.”

Sinners Wins 4 out of 16 Awards

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During his acceptance speech for ‘Best Original Screenplay,’ Coogler thanked his wife and the producer of the film Zinzi Coogler and children.

“Zinzi, you’re the best wife and mom in the world. Every day I get to spend with you is better than the one that came before,” Coogler said. “And to my parents who are here, thank y’all for all the memories. Thank y’all for making me believe in myself. And to my babies that are at home watching, I apologize for all the time away. Dad loves you. Memories are all we have. I hope I’ve given you some great ones.”

Congrats to all winners!

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Autumn Durald Arkapaw Makes History As The First Woman Of Color To Win Oscar For Best Cinematography was originally published on madamenoire.com