Still on the Throne: Joann Rosario's Triumphant Return to Music

Source: R1 Digital / R1

After a 20-year hiatus, celebrated gospel artist Joann Rosario is back, sharing her powerful testimony of faith, resilience, and spiritual renewal. In a recent, heartfelt interview, the singer, songwriter, and pastor opened up about the long road that led to her new single, “Still on the Throne,” a song that encapsulates two decades of life lived outside the spotlight.

Rosario shared that her return was never part of her plan. After being released from her record label, she faced a series of personal trials, including divorce, miscarriages, and vocal issues. This season, which she calls her “20-year wilderness,” was a period God used to shape her. “There’s an oil that you will not have for where you’re going unless you go through this,” she reflected, emphasizing that success is not defined by industry accolades but by a life of obedience to God.

During her time away, Rosario embraced her roles as a single mother and pastor. She learned that her anointing was just as potent while changing diapers as it was on stage leading worship. This season of growth and service prepared her for an unexpected return to music. The door was opened through a collaboration with Nia Allen, which led to her hearing the song that would become her anthem. “When I heard it, I felt like it was my last 20 years encapsulated,” she explained.

Rosario faced her fears and the lingering sting of past criticism to step back into the industry. She now carries a new sense of ownership over her sound, blending her signature Latin and bilingual influences with the wisdom gained from her journey.

Her message to those facing their own trials is one of powerful encouragement: embrace the valley. “I’ve really come to know him…because of him showing up in the valley,” she shared. Joann Rosario’s story is a testament to the fact that even in the lowest moments, God is still on the throne. With a full project in the works, her community of supporters eagerly awaits the next chapter.

