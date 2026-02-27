Jonathan Majors To Star In Film Produced By The Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Here’s a question that might seem random: Has anyone checked on Jonathan Majors lately?

I ask because the actor who tanked his blossoming career three and a half years ago by strangling his ex-girlfriend hasn’t been heard from much since — I mean, except when he occasionally pops his head up for a photo-op with Meagan Good so the two can make folks on Black Twitter collectively groan with their Kang and Coretta cosplays, or whatever.

And now, some four years after he filmed his last movie, Majors is reportedly in South Carolina filming for a movie role he recently landed, produced by Bonfire Legend and The Daily Wire.

Yes — that Daily Wire.

From Deadline:

Kyle Rankin (Run Hide Fight) is directing from his own screenplay. The title, plot and other cast are being kept under wraps for now, but the story is said to be in the vein of ’80s and ’90s action movies Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers, which were both about groups of teenage boys who had to band together to defeat invading enemies. Ben Shapiro (The Ben Shapiro Show) and Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) are producing for The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend, respectively. Travis Mills (Frontier Crucible), Lillian Campbell (The Pendragon Cycle), and Sydney Aucreman (Terror On The Prairie) are also producing.

So, Majors has been reduced to counting on Ben Shapiro to resurrect his career, huh? That wouldn’t be the same Ben Shapiro who claimed multiculturalism would bring down the superior culture of Western society, suggested more police as an answer to systemic racism, made “cornbread” references while shading popular Black artists, and called people “stupid” for liking rap music, only to turn around and celebrate himself for featuring on a MAGA rap song, would it?

Come on, Majors, I know things have been rough the last few years, but you can’t be out here calling your wife the Coretta Scott to your Martin Luther King one day, when the next day, you’re featuring in films made by the white supremacist who defended Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ curriculum that insists enslaved people benefited from slavery.

As Deadline noted, not many details have been released about what kind of film The Daily Wire has him starring in, but I can’t help but imagine we’re about to get an alternative version of Lovecraft County where the Black people are the bad guys.

I mean, are we about to get Creed IV: DEI Rocky, or nah?

Anyway, when the movie comes out, y’all let me know how it was, because as far as spending even one of my coins to see it — I thinks TF not!

