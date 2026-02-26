1K Pson: His Journey From The Club To The Kingdom

✕

Source: R1 Digital / R1 Digital

Atlanta’s own 1K PSon is making waves in the Christian Hip-Hop (CHH) scene, and his journey is as authentic as his sound. The East Atlanta native, once part of the secular group Black Southern Boys (BSB), has fully transitioned into his calling as a solo gospel artist, using his music as a vessel for God.

In a recent interview, 1K PSon shared the pivotal moment that changed his trajectory. Raised in the church, he had strayed musically, but a divine encounter in the middle of a club brought him back. “The spirit of the Lord came over me and I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus,’” he recalled. “I wasn’t drinking or nothing… I was like, what is this?” That experience marked the beginning of his new path, and he hasn’t looked back.

This journey of transformation is the driving force behind his powerful new single, “Get Up Off Me.” The track, produced by his brother JBz, is an anthem for anyone feeling weighed down. “I had to remember who I was,” PSon explained. “It’s just like that reminder, like, you gotta tell the devil, get up off you.” The song delivers a message of spiritual authority with a beat that’s sure to get heads nodding.

As the CHH and Rhythm & Gospel (R&G) genres explode, 1K PSon is proud to be part of a movement that offers freedom in praise. He feels the current wave allows artists to be their authentic selves. “It’s like the freedom to love God and to praise him how he calling you to do it,” he said.

What’s next for the artist? Fans can look forward to not one, but two new albums. One is a highly anticipated collaboration with legendary producer Zaytoven, while the other is a more personal project. This second album promises to be a raw and uncut testimony, encouraging those who may have veered off their path to find their way back.

1K Pson’s message is simple but powerful: “Walk your walk… be true to yourself and give yourself to God.” His story and music are a testament to the fact that your past doesn’t define your purpose.

1K Pson: His Journey From The Club To The Kingdom was originally published on mypraiseatl.com