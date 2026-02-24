God is Faithful | Faith Walking

Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media

On a recent “Faith Walk” segment from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, celebrated the unwavering faithfulness of God. Campbell’s heartfelt testimony resonated deeply, offering a message of hope and perseverance that speaks directly to the soul.

Campbell began by reflecting on the 1990s, a pivotal decade in her life. She shared a memory from 1990 when, as a 19-year-old, her choir won the McDonald’s Gospel Fest. Hearing a clip of herself singing “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow” brought a flood of emotion. She spoke of that young girl who had no idea what God had in store for her life but held onto the belief that He held her future. It was a beautiful reminder that our journeys often start long before we see the destination.

Her path was far from easy. Campbell candidly described the struggles and disappointments along the way. From feeling like she should have been a success by 18 to the discouragement that came with waiting, she kept pushing forward. She painted a vivid picture of her early days, driving a beat-up 1990 Toyota Tercel with a broken radio and ripped seats. Yet, even in those moments of struggle, God showed up, sending a kind stranger to fix her car engine for free. This story served as a powerful testament to how God provides even when we can’t see the way.



In a moment that resonated deeply with cultural traditions, Campbell emphasized that gifts are not limited to the pulpit or the stage. She highlighted everyday roles that serve as vital ministries within the community, such as the family member who cooks soul-nourishing meals or the organizer who plans family reunions and holiday trips. She also shined a light on beauty professionals, noting that those who do hair are “changing lives” by restoring confidence. Campbell insisted that these contributions should never be minimized, as they are essential to the fabric of family and community life.

The segment also touched on the spiritual gift of intercession. Campbell pointed out that being the person others call on for prayer is a significant blessing and a testament to one’s spiritual standing in the community. She urged listeners to “lean into” their gifts with gratitude and to perform them to the best of their ability. By viewing every talent as a tool for God’s glory, individuals can transform routine actions into acts of worship and service.

The testimony also touched on the deep-seated challenges she faced, from being on welfare and unable to pay rent to the instability of her parents’ relationship and moving 15 times. Campbell emphasized that none of these hardships—not poverty, sickness, or disappointment—stopped her from becoming the woman she is today. Her message was clear: our past does not define our future when we walk in faith. She encouraged listeners to remember what God has done and to testify to His goodness.



Finally, Campbell expressed immense gratitude for the foundation of prayer laid by her family. She honored her mother’s persistent prayers and her father who, despite imperfections, was a praying man. Her powerful conclusion, “I would not be here had it not been for the Lord on my side,” captured the essence of her faith walk. Erica Campbell’s story is a moving affirmation that through every trial and triumph, God’s faithfulness remains our ultimate anchor.

