Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 24, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From political developments in Washington to safety alerts abroad and groundbreaking moments in culture, here is a summary of what you need to know now.

Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.

State of the Union Address

All eyes are on Washington as President Trump prepares to deliver his first State of the Union address of his second term. The speech, scheduled for 9 PM Eastern, comes at a contentious time. A funding dispute over federal immigration enforcement has led to an indefinite shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security. Major networks will carry the address live, where the president is expected to detail his legislative agenda for the nation.