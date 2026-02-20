Trump Administration Wants To Join Lawsuit Against LA School District

Source: Irfan Khan / Getty

The Trump administration is so desperate to reinforce the narrative that white people are discriminated against in the nation where they are and have always been the most dominant and powerful racial group that it is now seeking to join legal actions it had nothing to do with, just because the plaintiffs are white people claiming reverse racism.

According to the LA Times, the U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to join a federal lawsuit accusing the Los Angeles school district of discriminating against white students.

First, let’s get into the lawsuit itself.

From the Times:

At issue is a long-running effort to help disadvantaged students of color in Los Angeles by providing somewhat smaller classes to the vast majority of schools — leaving out campuses with larger numbers of white students. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in January by 1776 Project Foundation, targets a decades-old effort to combat the harms of segregation without requiring families to attend integrated schools. The nation’s second-largest school district is acting illegally under both the California and the federal Constitution, the suit alleges. So, this lawsuit appears to be no different than any other lawsuit filed by white conservatives who think white people are being disenfranchised by any and all efforts to correct centuries of actual systemic racism. And, of course, the MAGA-fied DOJ — the same DOJ that decided to end Biden-era police-accountability agreements with Minneapolis and Louisville that came as a result of extensive investigations following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and ended a wastewater settlement for a mostly Black Alabama town, erroneously calling it “environmental justice as viewed through a distorting, DEI lens” — wants in on this lawsuit, because the Trump administration is a white nationalist regime, and making delusional white people feel like victims is its political bread and butter. “The United States Attorney General has reviewed this action and determined it is a case of general public importance,” the DOJ wrote in its petition to join the lawsuit on Wednesday. “This case will provide relief to the Plaintiff’s members but will also relieve the entire LAUSD student population of the ‘injury’ of ‘being forced to compete in a race-based system that may prejudice the(m).’” Earlier this month, the Trump administration’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced it was investigating Nike over what it called “compelling indications” that Nike’s DEI practices “may violate federal prohibitions against race discrimination,” specifically, against “white workers.” The EEOC didn’t even cite any specific allegations or potential victims of “race discrimination” who were making said non-specific allegations. Before that, the EEOC was literally out here soliciting white men to come forward with whatever reverse-racism claims they may have.

Here’s what I wrote previously regarding the Nike investigation:

Another interesting tidbit in the EEOC’s press release is that it claims Nike’s DEI initiatives may have created a “pattern or practice of disparate treatment against white employees.” This is especially interesting due to the government’s use of the word “disparate.” Last year, Trump signed an executive order that required federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), to stop using “disparate impact” data to identify discriminatory policies and practices that disproportionately harm certain groups, namely Black people and other people of color. The president also signed a similar order discouraging school administrators from using “disparate impact” data to address racial disparities in disciplinary actions taken against students, labeling it a DEI practice.

Anyone who thinks President Donald Trump — the president who put his administration to the task of removing key moments in Black history from national parks and federally-controlled museums across the country — and his band of MAGA minions are actually concerned that white people are victims of systemic racism simply doesn’t understand how modern white supremacy operates.

Since the start of Trump’s second term, his DOJ has made it explicitly clear that it will no longer engage in legal efforts to combat any claims of systemic racism against anyone but white people, and it made this decision based on white nationalist propaganda that is as old as America’s abolitionist movement. And MAGA has used the same propaganda to ban critical race theory into “woke” oblivion, remove any Black studies that make white conservatives feel bad — which is generally all Black studies — from the classroom, and replace those studies with curricula that water down Black history and promote pro-white conservative ideology.

This is what modern white supremacy looks like. It’s the MAGA way.

