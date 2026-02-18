Ricky Dillard Teams Up With Ron Carter for Powerful New Gospel Release

Dillard and Carter teamed up to reimagine classic hymns that shaped Carter's early life in church.

Gospel music icon Ricky Dillard is back with new music, and this time he’s teaming up with one of the most respected names in jazz. During a recent sit-down on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Dillard opened up about his latest single, “Open My Eyes,” and the meaningful collaboration behind it.

✕

Speaking with Cheryl Jackson, the award-winning choir master shared his excitement about working alongside legendary bassist Ron Carter. The new single is already making waves, climbing to the top of gospel charts and resonating with listeners as a powerful anthem of faith and reflection.

Dillard explained that “Open My Eyes” arrives at a meaningful time, marking a new year and a fresh season for many listeners. He described the song as a reminder to look back with gratitude while stepping forward with faith. “When we think of all that God has done, my soul cries out hallelujah,” he shared, reflecting on the message behind the music.

The collaboration itself came as a surprise. Dillard recalled being invited to New York for a meeting with Carter, whose decades-long career includes working with some of the biggest names in music, including Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack, and Billy Joel. Known for his groundbreaking work in jazz, Carter had a special vision in mind: creating a project inspired by the hymns his mother loved.

According to Dillard, Carter wanted to honor his late mother by reimagining classic hymns that shaped his early life in church. He presented Dillard with a collection of songs and asked him to bring his signature choir sound to the project. From there, the collaboration began to take shape.

Dillard added his well-known “choir master” touch to the arrangements, blending traditional gospel roots with fresh energy while still respecting Carter’s musical foundation. The result is a project that bridges generations and genres, blending jazz influence with church-inspired worship.

“Open My Eyes” serves as the lead single from their joint project, Sweet Spirit, which features reimagined hymns and powerful vocal arrangements. Dillard said the goal was to keep the music grounded in tradition while making it accessible for today’s listeners.

The project has been in the works for about a year and is now finally available for fans. Dillard described the experience as both humbling and unforgettable, emphasizing how meaningful it was to work alongside a musician he deeply respects.

With Sweet Spirit now released and “Open My Eyes” gaining momentum, Dillard hopes the music will inspire listeners and bring a sense of encouragement. For him, the collaboration is more than just a musical moment — it’s a reminder of the power of faith, legacy, and honoring those who came before.

Ricky Dillard Teams Up With Ron Carter for Powerful New Gospel Release was originally published on getuperica.com