I Love Love | Ericaism

In this episode of “Ericaism,” Erica Campbell shares a heartfelt and inspiring message during her popular “Ericaism” segment. Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, she opened up about her own marriage, the power of intentional love, and her hopes for everyone listening to find their own happily ever after.

For Campbell and her husband, Warren, Valentine’s Day is a deeply significant holiday. She shared that it marks major milestones in their life together, including his proposal and the moment she told him she was pregnant. For 29 years, they have maintained a cherished tradition of surprising each other, alternating who plans the celebration each year. This year, it’s Warren’s turn, and Erica revealed she has no idea where they are heading—only that she needs to pack for both hot and cold weather. This yearly surprise highlights their commitment to keeping the excitement alive in their relationship.



Beyond the grand gestures, Campbell emphasized the importance of being intentional in a relationship. She candidly spoke about how she and Warren are both “workaholics,” which makes their commitment to celebrating their love each year even more meaningful. She explained that their dedication to setting aside this special time has been a consistent thread throughout their nearly three-decade-long journey. This intentional effort to date each other and spend quality time together is a powerful example of how to nurture a lasting bond amidst busy lives.

Closing her segment, Erica offered a powerful message of encouragement. She wants people to know that lasting love isn’t rare or impossible, pointing to the many happily married couples within the “Get Up” church community. She spoke passionately about her belief that God is still bringing people together and building strong, lasting marriages. “I want y’all to be hope-filled today,” she urged her listeners. “Don’t be cynical today about what God can do in the area of love in your life.” It was a beautiful reminder that faith and love are intertwined, and that everyone is deserving of a love story they can cherish.

