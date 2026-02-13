2026 Valentine’s Food Specials: Heart-Shaped, Sweet Sips, and Date-Night Shortcuts

Restaurants and dessert spots offer limited-time Valentine's Day-themed menu items and experiences.

Offerings range from heart-shaped pizzas and trays to specialty drinks and desserts.

Reservations and pre-orders are available for select Valentine's Day dining and cookie experiences.

Source: Irina Taskova / Getty

Valentine’s season is officially doing the most – in the best way. Restaurants and dessert spots are rolling out limited-time treats and themed experiences that make it easy to celebrate without overthinking it: heart-shaped pizzas and trays, chocolate-and-strawberry everything, “date night for two” bundles, and drinks that look like Cupid himself mixed them. Whether you’re planning a full-on romantic night, a friend-date, or a solo treat-and-chill, here’s a quick digest of the standout 2026 Valentine’s specials worth knowing about.

Valentine’s Specials Digest (2026)

Insomnia Cookies — Dine-In “Cookie Dinner” Reservations (select cities)

Late-night Valentine’s reservations with a pre-set cookie-and-dips experience on Feb. 12–13 (8pm–midnight).

(8pm–midnight). Includes limited-edition Valentine cookies + new dipping sauces.

Notable for the Carolinas: participating cities include Durham, NC.

Pizza Hut — Heart-Shaped Pizza

The iconic heart-shaped pizza is back for a limited window (call ahead to confirm availability at your location).

California Pizza Kitchen — “Sweet Deal for Two”

A prix-fixe style bundle running Feb. 9–15, with curated starter/entrée/dessert options and optional heart-shaped dough (thin crust).

Chick-fil-A — Heart-Shaped Trays

Heart trays are back through Feb. 14 at participating locations (while supplies last): nuggets, minis, strips, brownie halves, or cookies.

Dairy Queen — Red Velvet Blizzard + Valentine Cupcakes

Red Velvet Blizzard returns for the season, plus Valentine-themed cupcakes for sharing.

Dunkin’ — Sweet Sips & Donuts

Valentine drink lineup (refreshers, cold foam lattes, matcha/chai moments) plus seasonal donuts and heart-themed donut designs through Feb. 17 .

. Also featuring collectible Munchkins tins tied to a kids-focused giving initiative.

Paris Baguette — Pink Velvet Menu

Seasonal “Pink Velvet” cakes, pastries, and specialty drinks through Feb. 15 (ruby chocolate, soft cream, macarons, croissant treats, and more).

Ruby Tuesday — Cupid’s Dinner for Two

A month-long dinner-for-two promotion running through Feb. 28, built around a shared dining experience and dessert.

Waffle House — Valentine Dinner Reservations

The classic Waffle House Valentine tradition continues with table reservations at participating locations (yes, during their 24-hour schedule).

White Castle — “Love Castle” Valentine Dinner

A dine-in Valentine experience on Feb. 14 (4–9pm) at participating locations, with décor and table service; reservations available online.

Crumbl — Valentine Cookie Lineup

Valentine-themed cookies and a few pre-order-only items (with rotating limited availability).

Shake Shack — True Love Shake

A Valentine shake featuring strawberry + chocolate shell vibes, with special promo moments tied to key dates during the week.

Starbucks — Valentine Menu

Seasonal drinks include a strawberry-and-white-chocolate cold brew moment, plus a strawberry shortcake-style Frappuccino option and Valentine cake pops (limited time).

Baskin-Robbins — Love Potion #31 + Heart Cakes

The seasonal Love Potion flavor returns alongside vintage-style heart cakes you can customize.

Krispy Kreme — Valentine Doughnut Collection

A themed donut set with new heart-forward designs available for a limited time (in-shop, delivery, and app ordering).

Hardee’s — Heart-Shaped Biscuits

Heart-shaped biscuits return for mornings through Feb. 15 at participating locations (check locally).