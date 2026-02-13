2026 Valentine’s Food Specials: Heart-Shaped, Sweet Sips, and Date-Night Shortcuts

2026 Valentine’s Food Specials: Heart-Shaped and Sweet Sips
Valentine’s season is officially doing the most – in the best way. Restaurants and dessert spots are rolling out limited-time treats and themed experiences that make it easy to celebrate without overthinking it: heart-shaped pizzas and trays, chocolate-and-strawberry everything, “date night for two” bundles, and drinks that look like Cupid himself mixed them. Whether you’re planning a full-on romantic night, a friend-date, or a solo treat-and-chill, here’s a quick digest of the standout 2026 Valentine’s specials worth knowing about.
Valentine’s Specials Digest (2026)
Insomnia Cookies — Dine-In “Cookie Dinner” Reservations (select cities)
- Late-night Valentine’s reservations with a pre-set cookie-and-dips experience on Feb. 12–13 (8pm–midnight).
- Includes limited-edition Valentine cookies + new dipping sauces.
- Notable for the Carolinas: participating cities include Durham, NC.
Pizza Hut — Heart-Shaped Pizza
- The iconic heart-shaped pizza is back for a limited window (call ahead to confirm availability at your location).
California Pizza Kitchen — “Sweet Deal for Two”
- A prix-fixe style bundle running Feb. 9–15, with curated starter/entrée/dessert options and optional heart-shaped dough (thin crust).
Chick-fil-A — Heart-Shaped Trays
- Heart trays are back through Feb. 14 at participating locations (while supplies last): nuggets, minis, strips, brownie halves, or cookies.
Dairy Queen — Red Velvet Blizzard + Valentine Cupcakes
- Red Velvet Blizzard returns for the season, plus Valentine-themed cupcakes for sharing.
Dunkin’ — Sweet Sips & Donuts
- Valentine drink lineup (refreshers, cold foam lattes, matcha/chai moments) plus seasonal donuts and heart-themed donut designs through Feb. 17.
- Also featuring collectible Munchkins tins tied to a kids-focused giving initiative.
Paris Baguette — Pink Velvet Menu
- Seasonal “Pink Velvet” cakes, pastries, and specialty drinks through Feb. 15 (ruby chocolate, soft cream, macarons, croissant treats, and more).
Ruby Tuesday — Cupid’s Dinner for Two
- A month-long dinner-for-two promotion running through Feb. 28, built around a shared dining experience and dessert.
Waffle House — Valentine Dinner Reservations
- The classic Waffle House Valentine tradition continues with table reservations at participating locations (yes, during their 24-hour schedule).
White Castle — “Love Castle” Valentine Dinner
- A dine-in Valentine experience on Feb. 14 (4–9pm) at participating locations, with décor and table service; reservations available online.
Crumbl — Valentine Cookie Lineup
- Valentine-themed cookies and a few pre-order-only items (with rotating limited availability).
Shake Shack — True Love Shake
- A Valentine shake featuring strawberry + chocolate shell vibes, with special promo moments tied to key dates during the week.
Starbucks — Valentine Menu
- Seasonal drinks include a strawberry-and-white-chocolate cold brew moment, plus a strawberry shortcake-style Frappuccino option and Valentine cake pops (limited time).
Baskin-Robbins — Love Potion #31 + Heart Cakes
- The seasonal Love Potion flavor returns alongside vintage-style heart cakes you can customize.
Krispy Kreme — Valentine Doughnut Collection
- A themed donut set with new heart-forward designs available for a limited time (in-shop, delivery, and app ordering).
Hardee’s — Heart-Shaped Biscuits
- Heart-shaped biscuits return for mornings through Feb. 15 at participating locations (check locally).