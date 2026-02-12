Judge Melodee Armstrong Breaks Down Major Cases Against Tech Giants

Supreme Court to decide if Fed can fire board member Lisa Cook over disputed mortgage fraud claims

Schools and individuals sue social media firms for designing addictive apps that harm children's well-being

Juries to weigh tech companies' responsibility vs. parents' role in monitoring kids' online behavior

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media

Judge Melodee Armstrong is helping listeners make sense of two major legal battles making headlines right now. During a recent conversation, she shared insight into the Supreme Court case involving Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook and the growing number of lawsuits against social media companies over their impact on young users.

✕

For Black History Month, Judge Armstrong highlighted the historic role of Lisa Cook, the first Black woman ever appointed to the Federal Reserve Board in its more than 100-year history. Cook, who is also the first member of the board to ever be fired, is currently at the center of a legal fight that could have global economic implications.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to Judge Armstrong, Cook has denied allegations of mortgage fraud that were cited as the reason for her dismissal. The claims are tied to events before she joined the Federal Reserve in 2022. Armstrong attended oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court and said it appears the justices may allow Cook to remain in her role while the case continues to move forward.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Praise Charlotte Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Federal Reserve plays a critical role in regulating banks, setting interest rates, and monitoring economic growth. Because of its influence, Armstrong explained that many believe the board must remain independent from political pressure. If Cook were removed without proper legal review, it could set a precedent that allows too much control over financial markets by a single authority. For now, the case continues as courts examine evidence and testimony.

Armstrong also discussed a wave of lawsuits against major tech companies including Meta, YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok. School districts and individuals across more than 30 states have filed legal actions claiming these platforms are harming the mental health of minors.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

The lawsuits argue that many social media apps are intentionally designed to be addictive through features like autoplay and endless scrolling. According to the claims, this design can contribute to depression, anxiety, self-esteem issues, and even self-harm among young users. Schools are also joining the legal fight, saying they’ve had to spend more money on counselors and mental health resources because of the growing impact of social media on students.

Judge Armstrong explained that while companies may face scrutiny over their design choices, parents will likely also be part of the conversation. She noted that juries will consider whether tech companies failed to warn users or implement stronger protections for children, but they may also question how families monitor screen time and online behavior.

As these cases move forward, they could reshape how social media platforms operate and how much responsibility they bear for the well-being of young users. Armstrong encouraged listeners to stay informed as the outcomes may affect families, schools, and the broader digital landscape for years to come.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Judge Melodee Armstrong Breaks Down Major Cases Against Tech Giants was originally published on getuperica.com