Sherri Shepherd Breaks Silence On ‘Sherri’ Show Cancellation, Says She’s Fighting To Keep It Alive

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Sherri Shepherd is breaking her silence on the cancellation of her talk show, Sherri, while vowing to put up a fight. “I’m not ready to throw in the towel on this show just yet,” said the host.

On Feb. 9, Shepherd made a much-anticipated return to the host chair on Sherri, marking her first time back since news broke that the syndicated talk show will wrap later this fall. The episode also doubled as Shepherd’s welcome-back moment after recovering from COVID-19 earlier in February, because even a global virus couldn’t keep her away for long.

“I know that you have seen the news, and I’m ready to address it,” Shepherd told the studio audience and viewers at home. “Our show has not been renewed for another season. I wanted to say to y’all, try not to faint or fall out, because healthcare is expensive and none of us have it anymore,” she joked, before adding:

“I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that I have received from all of you.”

Sherri Shepherd Thanked Fans For Their Support Over The Years

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Praise Charlotte Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Shepherd went on to acknowledge the overwhelming support she had received since the cancellation announcement, calling out fans everywhere, “from the audience, to everybody on social media, to people who stop me in the store and still talk to me despite me not having a wig on, they still talk to me,” the comic playfully quipped.

She also thanked viewers for welcoming her into their homes “every single day.”

The comedian and talk show host grew emotional as she reflected on the series’ heart.

“I want to thank you for laughing and crying with us. Thank you for supporting my unhealthy obsession with Lenny Kravitz,” Sherri continued, sparking a few laughs from the audience.

“But I’ve got to tell you, when I first started, this show was built on one thing, and what I wanted it built on was joy. The intention of this show, always, was my prayer for you to leave happier than when you came. And you know this, I talked about this. It has been my dream to have a talk show, and I’m so grateful I had the chance to do it for four seasons.”

The Star Said She’s Not Ready To “Throw In The Towel” On The Sherri Show Just Yet

As previously reported, Sherri is set to end after production wraps on its current fourth season. New episodes will continue filming at Chelsea Studios in New York City through the fall until the show ends. Surprisingly, Shepherd made it clear she’s not done with her journey in daytime talk show television yet.

“I’m not ready to throw in the towel on this show just yet,” the star said, before vowing to keep Sherri alive. “We’re going to be airing episodes all through the fall. And we’re going to continue to fight to keep this show alive in some way, shape, or form. If anybody knows me, they know I’m a fighter. I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like, but I promise, I am going to continue to spread joy.”

Before signing off, Shepherd did what she does best, ending on laughs by poking fun at her Sherri staff.

“My supervisor and producer, Norman Baker, he said he’s got plans on streaking on the last day. I want security to watch Norman Baker, because I don’t want to see all of that. My best friend Kim Whitley says she’s bringing an empty suitcase so she can steal stuff from the green room…I got no problem turning Kim Whitley into the authorities. So I’m saying to all of my guests, don’t come here committing petty crimes,” she joked.

As previously reported on Feb. 1, Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind the Sherri show, announced that the popular daytime talk show series would officially end in the fall of 2026. The decision, however, has nothing to do with ratings or Shepherd’s performance.

In a joint statement, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus explained that the cancellation reflected broader shifts in the daytime television landscape rather than any creative issues.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production—which has found strong creative momentum this season, or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” they said. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

We can’t wait to see what Sherri Shepherd does next.

RELATED: Sherri Shepherd’s Show Canceled Hours After Kelly Clarkson Confirms Exit, Rumors Of Another Talk Show Cancellation Swirl

The post Sherri Shepherd Breaks Silence On ‘Sherri’ Show Cancellation, Says She’s Fighting To Keep It Alive appeared first on Bossip.

Sherri Shepherd Breaks Silence On ‘Sherri’ Show Cancellation, Says She’s Fighting To Keep It Alive was originally published on bossip.com