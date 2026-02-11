Bad Bunny Turned Halftime Into a Taste of Puerto Rico

Source: Ishika Samant / Getty

This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was already a cultural moment. But when Bad Bunny performed, he didn’t just bring hits, he brought food and heritage to millions of viewers in a way that felt both joyful and deeply rooted.

On stage, fans saw Villa’s Tacos, the beloved Los Angeles taco stand, with chef Victor Villa himself joining the performance during Tití Me Preguntó. That moment wasn’t just about tacos, it was a nod to the vibrant role of street food in Latino communities.

There were coco frío carts – fresh coconut water stands you see on sidewalks from Puerto Rico to Miami – and a piragua stand serving shaved ice with tropical syrups, both celebrating flavors that grew up in heat and happy streets.

The show opened amid scenes of sugarcane fields, with workers in straw hats chopping stalks – imagery that speaks to slavery, agricultural labor and the layered history of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

This wasn’t just a performance, it was a way of saying that food, labor, and love are part of identity. And when millions saw it Sunday night, they saw a celebration of heritage stitched into every beat and bite.