Wendy’s Cures the Valentine’s Letdown With $1 Deal

Valentine’s Day can be beautiful, but it can also be a whole production. Reservations, gifts, expectations, feelings… a lot going on.

So here comes Wendy’s on February 15 – Singles Awareness Day – like, “We’ve got you.” For one day only, you can grab a Dave’s Single for just $1 with purchase through the Wendy’s app. No heart-shaped buns. No gimmicks. Just a treat for you, without all the drama

If your Valentine’s plans were expensive, chaotic, or didn’t exist at all, this feels like Wendy’s way of saying: take a breath, grab a burger, and reset. Truth is, we never need an excuse for a deal!