Inside the Fight Over DHS Funding and Immigration Enforcement

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

Republicans and Democrats are far apart on a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security’s budget, which must be approved by Friday or agencies like TSA, FEMA, and the Coast Guard could see their funding lapse.



Democratic leaders, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have insisted they will not support a DHS funding bill unless it includes substantial reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol. Those demands include measures like requiring judicial warrants for certain arrests, banning masks during enforcement operations, mandating officer identification, adding body cameras, and improving use-of-force standards.



Republicans and the White House say many of those reforms are unacceptable or impractical, arguing they would hinder law enforcement’s ability to function. They have been pushing back against the demands and trying to keep DHS funding intact without the changes Democrats want. That standoff has left negotiations stalled, and both sides are warning that without compromise a partial DHS shutdown – affecting agencies like the TSA and FEMA – is increasingly likely this Friday.



WHAT WE CAN DO ABOUT IT: Faith + Civic Action

First – pray for wisdom and peace.

Pray for our leaders to find a path that balances security, justice, and human dignity. Ask for hearts guided by compassion and courage in difficult decisions.



Second – make your voice heard locally.

This issue directly impacts your community – from travel safety to emergency response. If you’re a North Carolina voter and care about meaningful, fair immigration policy and functional government services, you can contact your U.S. senators and representative:

Sen. Thom Tillis (NC) — (202) 224-6342 | tillis.senate.gov

Sen. Ted Budd (NC) — (202) 224-3154 | budd.senate.gov

To find your House member:



https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative



Third – stay informed and involved locally.

School boards, city councils, and local advocacy groups are discussing the real-life impacts of federal policy — from air travel to disaster response and community policing. Attend town halls, share credible sources, and talk with neighbors about how national decisions affect daily life here in North Carolina.



Faith reminder:

Proverbs 31:8 calls us to “speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

This moment isn’t just political – it’s a moment to advocate for policies that honor both security and human dignity. Engage thoughtfully, act peacefully, and let your voice reflect your values.