Alex Pretti: DOJ Will Conduct Civil Rights Investigation

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Welp, after weeks of resorting to propaganda and victim-blaming in hopes of spinning the killings of Minnesota citizens and protesters at the hands of violent, trigger-happy immigration agents, it appears that the federal government has finally been shamed into doing its job.

On Friday, Jan. 30, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it will conduct a civil rights investigation into the death of Alex Pretti, the Veterans Affairs nurse who DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, FBI Director Kash Patel, and President Donald Trump tried to portray as an armed “domestic terrorist” who attacked agents with the intent to kill or cause “maximum harm” not even a full week ago.

The announcement was made by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and it “marked a major turnaround in the Trump administration’s approach to the case, which officials had initially said would be confined to a relatively narrow use-of-force inquiry by the Department of Homeland Security,” as the New York Times noted.

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the Praise Charlotte Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that Blanche appeared to caution reporters against characterizing the investigation as anything other than a standard federal investigation.

“We are looking at everything that would shed light on what happened that day,” he said during a news conference.

Look, most people—those who aren’t MAGA-fied bootlickers who will deny what their own eyes see on camera in favor of whatever narrative keeps their heads in the sand (and by “sand,” I mean Trump’s rust-orange-tinted ass)—don’t need any more “light” shed on what happened. We all saw it from multiple angles. We saw Pretti come between agents and a protester—whom they were also abusing for no discernible reason—just before he was shot multiple times and killed.

The Trump administration is currently being blasted by Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike over Pretti’s killing and the lies the government told in a failed attempt to sweep it under the rug, as with the killing of Renee Nicole Good, for which people are still waiting for a proper investigation.

Up until now, all the Trump administration has done amid the massive outrage over these killings is serve subpoenas to Democratic leaders in Minnesota—accusing them of obstructing ICE, arrest anti-ICE protesters in St. Paul, along with journalist Don Lemon, who was taken into custody just for covering the protest, announce an arbitrary investigation Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s finances, and target documented immigrants in Minnesota in an effort to remove their legal status.

Blanche was probably right to warn people not to get their hopes up that the DOJ will launch a robust or even significant investigation into Pretti’s killing, which honestly, is only the tip of the ICEberg of violent actions by federal agents that need to be investigated, along with the corrupt, propaganda-reliant federal government that keeps enabling them.

SEE ALSO:

Nationwide Strikes, Protests Against ICE This Weekend

Is ICE A Terrorist Organization? Intelligence Expert Malcolm Nance Explains





DOJ Announces It Will Finally Do Its Job And Investigate The Killing Of Alex Pretti was originally published on newsone.com